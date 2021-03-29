Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Decreases By 82.8%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the February 28th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 181,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,501. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $26.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.