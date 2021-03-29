Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Decreases By 82.8%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the February 28th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 181,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,501. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,153,000 after buying an additional 120,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

