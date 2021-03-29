Short Interest in Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Grows By 480.0%

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RYMM opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Royal Mines and Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About Royal Mines and Minerals
