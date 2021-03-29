Short Interest in Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Grows By 480.0%

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RYMM opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Royal Mines and Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Get Royal Mines and Minerals alerts:

About Royal Mines and Minerals

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp, an exploration stage company, focuses on extracting and refining precious metals from fly and bottom ash, and other leachable assets in the United States. It also intends to acquire and develop mining projects in North America. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mines and Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mines and Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.