Short Interest in ReGen Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ) Declines By 66.7%

ReGen Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of RGBOQ stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 2,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,316. ReGen Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.

ReGen Biologics Company Profile

ReGen Biologics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the repair and generation of soft tissue in humans, primarily for orthopedic applications. The company's proprietary collagen matrix technology includes applications in orthopedics, general surgery, spine, cardiovascular, and drug delivery.

