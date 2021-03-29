Short Interest in Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) Declines By 97.0%

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PROM remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Propel Media has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.24.
About Propel Media
