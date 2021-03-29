Short Interest in Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) Declines By 97.0%

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PROM remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Propel Media has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

About Propel Media

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

