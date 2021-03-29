Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Rises By 599.0%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a growth of 599.0% from the February 28th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

