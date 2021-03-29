Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Declines By 91.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Peak Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,562. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

