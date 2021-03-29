Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Declines By 91.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Peak Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,562. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
