Short Interest in Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Decreases By 70.5%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OIBRQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. OI has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

OI Company Profile

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services.

