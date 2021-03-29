Short Interest in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Drops By 48.6%

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NRIM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,910. The firm has a market cap of $266.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.71 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.