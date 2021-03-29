Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Grows By 360.7%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 360.7% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MONDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of MONDY stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,203. Mondi has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

