Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Grows By 410.7%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 410.7% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Kutcho Copper stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 53,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,356. Kutcho Copper has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

