Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Expands By 100.0%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JTTRY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.82. 6,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185. Japan Airport Terminal has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96.

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

