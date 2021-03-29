Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Increases By 104.2%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the February 28th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $20.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.
