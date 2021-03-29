Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Declines By 79.5%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

ADRE stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

