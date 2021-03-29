Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Declines By 44.0%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IPCIF stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

