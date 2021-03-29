Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Increases By 100.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Guangdong Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGDVY traded down $7.70 on Monday, reaching $84.80. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $70.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, electric power generation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. The Water Resources segment provides water distribution and sewage treatment services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.