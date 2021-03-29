Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Declines By 54.1%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the February 28th total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ GTEC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

