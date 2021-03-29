Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Increases By 140.6%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 140.6% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HERO opened at $31.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

