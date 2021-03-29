Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Decreases By 76.0%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 462,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 60,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

SRET stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,445. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

