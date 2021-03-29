Short Interest in GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Drops By 90.0%

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLGLF remained flat at $$0.36 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. GLG Life Tech has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

