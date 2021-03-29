Short Interest in GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Drops By 90.0%

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLGLF remained flat at $$0.36 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. GLG Life Tech has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.
GLG Life Tech Company Profile
Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.