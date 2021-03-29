Short Interest in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) Increases By 315.1%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 315.1% from the February 28th total of 554,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NYSE GEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. 10,225,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,515,005. The company has a market cap of $66.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.64. Genesis Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 164,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 259,513 shares in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

