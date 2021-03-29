Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Drops By 78.3%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of QTEC stock opened at $143.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day moving average is $137.33. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $157.04.

