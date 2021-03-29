Short Interest in Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Declines By 50.0%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ELIO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,641. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Elio Motors has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
Elio Motors Company Profile
