Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Expands By 300.0%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DSCSY traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892. Disco has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.76.

Get Disco alerts:

DSCSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Disco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.