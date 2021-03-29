Short Interest in CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Decreases By 72.7%

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,938,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CAVR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. CAVU Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

CAVU Resources Company Profile

CAVU Resources, Inc operates in the information and entertainment space in the cannabis sector. It offers SoKu (Social Kush), a gamified social chat application for legal marijuana users; and MediKu (Medical Kush), a dosage tracking application for medical marijuana patients and caregivers providing personal analysis, budget managing recommendations, and costs and daily communication for result tracking.

