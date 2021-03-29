Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expands By 146.7%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the February 28th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

