Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Increases By 300.0%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BOTJ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.09. 446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

