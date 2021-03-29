Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Drops By 66.3%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.4983 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

