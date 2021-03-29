Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Decreases By 54.1%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the February 28th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. Adler Group has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

