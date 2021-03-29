Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Decreases By 54.1%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the February 28th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. Adler Group has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $29.65.
Adler Group Company Profile
