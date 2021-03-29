Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declines By 74.9%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the February 28th total of 772,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,538. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

