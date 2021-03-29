Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 116.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,831 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Shopify were worth $244,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paul John Balson boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $20.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,044.30. 13,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,360. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.55 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,259.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1,109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 678.48, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

