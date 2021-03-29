Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the February 28th total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SGIOY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 42,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,746. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $16.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

