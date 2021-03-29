Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Up 116.0% in March

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the February 28th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shawcor from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Get Shawcor alerts:

SAWLF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.44. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,683. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.