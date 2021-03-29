SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGSOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. 42,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $31.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.8901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. SGS’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

