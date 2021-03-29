Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ST. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

ST stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

