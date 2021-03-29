Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) & Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) Head to Head Analysis

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) and Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sensata Technologies and Focus Universal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies 0 6 10 1 2.71 Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $51.06, indicating a potential downside of 14.37%. Given Sensata Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sensata Technologies is more favorable than Focus Universal.

Profitability

This table compares Sensata Technologies and Focus Universal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies 3.22% 14.00% 5.04% Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Sensata Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sensata Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensata Technologies and Focus Universal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies $3.45 billion 2.72 $282.71 million $3.56 16.75 Focus Universal $1.46 million 119.23 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

Sensata Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Universal.

Volatility and Risk

Sensata Technologies has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sensata Technologies beats Focus Universal on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors. Its products are used in mission-critical systems; and subsystems of automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment, including tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, air conditioning, and regenerative braking. This segment serves automotive, heavy vehicle, and off-road industries, as well as agriculture original equipment manufacturers (OEM), suppliers, and aftermarket distributors. The Sensing Solutions segment provides various application-specific sensor and control products used in aerospace market and various industrial markets, including small appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; semiconductor; material handling; factory automation; and water management markets. Its products include pressure, temperature, and position sensors; motor and compressor protectors; solid state relays; bimetal electromechanical controls; thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers; power inverters; motor starters; thermostats; switches; and charge controllers, as well as linear and rotary position sensors, linear variable differential transformers, and aircraft controls. This segment serves OEMs in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, material handling, factory automation, and aerospace industries, as well as aerospace, and motor and compressor suppliers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Focus Universal Company Profile

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.