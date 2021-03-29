Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SNNF opened at $10.08 on Monday. Seneca Financial has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

About Seneca Financial

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Federal Savings and Loan Association, a community-oriented savings and loan institution, which primarily accepts deposits from customers within its market area and invests those funds in residential mortgage loans. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate mortgage loans, as well as commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

