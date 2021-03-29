Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SNNF opened at $10.08 on Monday. Seneca Financial has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.
About Seneca Financial
See Also: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.