Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 6.6%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 6,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,746,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

A number of analysts have commented on STNG shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 123.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 152,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $124,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

