Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCRYY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Commerzbank downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.