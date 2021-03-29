Scge Management L.P. Acquires New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,284,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,557,000. DoorDash makes up approximately 7.1% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

NYSE:DASH traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.76. 15,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,952. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.05.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

