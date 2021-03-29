Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Position Cut by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sanmina by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

SANM stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.19. 8,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

