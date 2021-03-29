Samsara BioCapital LLC Grows Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Kala Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.4% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned 1.07% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $390.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

KALA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.