Samsara BioCapital LLC Grows Position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.73. 916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $589,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,175. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOOK. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

