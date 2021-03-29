Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $44.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.81. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

