Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.