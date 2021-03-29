SafePal (SFP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $334.31 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00005384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. SafePal has a total market cap of $334.31 million and approximately $45.78 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
SafePal Profile
SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
