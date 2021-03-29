Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $77.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,289. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. Safehold has a twelve month low of $42.49 and a twelve month high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Safehold by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 25.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.