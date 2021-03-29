Rupee Hits Market Cap of $69,224.74 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $69,224.74 and $22.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00050046 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 209.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,637,850 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

