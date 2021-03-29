Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Hits $18.75 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Ruff has a market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ruff

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

