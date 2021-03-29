Roth Capital Cuts CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Price Target to $0.60

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $0.75 to $0.60 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVSI. Piper Sandler downgraded CV Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CV Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CV Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.66.

OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.46 on Thursday. CV Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

