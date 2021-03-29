Romeo Power (RMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RMO opened at $11.49 on Monday. Romeo Power has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMO shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

